Returns On Capital Signal Tricky Times Ahead For AAON (NASDAQ:AAON)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on AAON is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$75m ÷ (US$717m - US$114m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, AAON has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Building industry average of 13%.

NasdaqGS:AAON Return on Capital Employed July 21st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AAON compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From AAON's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at AAON doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 35%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From AAON's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that AAON is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 67% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for AAON (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

While AAON may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.