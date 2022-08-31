Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI)

When we're researching a company, it's sometimes hard to find the warning signs, but there are some financial metrics that can help spot trouble early. A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on DoubleDown Interactive is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$28m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$97m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, DoubleDown Interactive has an ROCE of 3.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 5.1%. NasdaqGS:DDI Return on Capital Employed August 31st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for DoubleDown Interactive compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for DoubleDown Interactive.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at DoubleDown Interactive. To be more specific, the ROCE was 10% two years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on DoubleDown Interactive becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On DoubleDown Interactive's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 39% over the last year, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for DoubleDown Interactive (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

While DoubleDown Interactive may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

