Returns On Capital Signal Difficult Times Ahead For Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK)

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cinemark Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = US$57m ÷ (US$5.0b - US$726m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Cinemark Holdings has an ROCE of 1.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 5.3%. NYSE:CNK Return on Capital Employed August 19th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cinemark Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Cinemark Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 12%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Cinemark Holdings to turn into a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's unfortunate that Cinemark Holdings is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 43% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Cinemark Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

