Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Turtle Beach, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.49 = US$67m ÷ (US$207m - US$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Turtle Beach has an ROCE of 49%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tech industry average of 6.1%.

NasdaqGM:HEAR Return on Capital Employed June 25th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Turtle Beach compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Turtle Beach Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Turtle Beach is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 49% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 39% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 35% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Turtle Beach has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Since the stock has returned a staggering 739% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

