Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for National Research, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.42 = US$47m ÷ (US$152m - US$40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, National Research has an ROCE of 42%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

NasdaqGS:NRC Return on Capital Employed October 11th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of National Research, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is National Research's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at National Research are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 42%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 28% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what National Research has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 196% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

