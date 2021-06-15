Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on LGI Homes is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$438m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$118m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, LGI Homes has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at LGI Homes. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 26%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 189%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On LGI Homes' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what LGI Homes has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 416% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if LGI Homes can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

