Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Harte Hanks' (NASDAQ:HHS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Harte Hanks:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$17m ÷ (US$114m - US$42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Harte Hanks has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 7.4% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGM:HHS Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Harte Hanks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Harte Hanks here for free.

So How Is Harte Hanks' ROCE Trending?

It's great to see that Harte Hanks has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 23% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 36% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. Harte Hanks could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

What We Can Learn From Harte Hanks' ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Harte Hanks has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has only returned 7.8% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Harte Hanks and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

