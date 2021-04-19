Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Gravity's (NASDAQ:GRVY) look very promising so lets take a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Gravity, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.49 = ₩89b ÷ (₩265b - ₩83b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Gravity has an ROCE of 49%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Entertainment industry average of 14%.

NasdaqGM:GRVY Return on Capital Employed April 19th 2021

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Gravity's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Gravity has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Gravity's ROCE Trending?

Gravity has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 49% on its capital. In addition to that, Gravity is employing 396% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 31% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Gravity has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a staggering 7,626% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Gravity that we think you should be aware of.

