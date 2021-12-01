Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Cadence Design Systems' (NASDAQ:CDNS) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cadence Design Systems:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$778m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$907m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Cadence Design Systems has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 11%.

NasdaqGS:CDNS Return on Capital Employed December 1st 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cadence Design Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cadence Design Systems.

What Can We Tell From Cadence Design Systems' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Cadence Design Systems. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 24%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 99%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cadence Design Systems thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Cadence Design Systems' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Cadence Design Systems has. And a remarkable 593% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Cadence Design Systems you'll probably want to know about.

