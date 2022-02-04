Returns on Capital Paint A Bright Future For Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Boot Barn Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = US$229m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$388m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Boot Barn Holdings has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 21%.

NYSE:BOOT Return on Capital Employed February 4th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Boot Barn Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Boot Barn Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

Boot Barn Holdings is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 29%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 94% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Boot Barn Holdings has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 682% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Boot Barn Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

