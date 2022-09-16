Returns On Capital At Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Worthington Industries' (NYSE:WOR) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Worthington Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$315m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$932m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Thus, Worthington Industries has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average it falls behind. NYSE:WOR Return on Capital Employed September 16th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Worthington Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Worthington Industries.

So How Is Worthington Industries' ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 50% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Worthington Industries has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Worthington Industries' ROCE

In the end, Worthington Industries has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 13% return to shareholders who held over that period. That's why it could be worth your time looking into this stock further to discover if it has more traits of a multi-bagger.

Worthington Industries does have some risks, we noticed 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

