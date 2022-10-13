Returns On Capital At Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Wendy's:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$316m ÷ (US$5.5b - US$399m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

So, Wendy's has an ROCE of 6.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Wendy's' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 6.2% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 32% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Wendy's' ROCE

In conclusion, Wendy's has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. And with the stock having returned a mere 38% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

