Returns On Capital At US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on US Ecology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = US$40m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$165m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, US Ecology has an ROCE of 2.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.4%.

NasdaqGS:ECOL Return on Capital Employed June 17th 2021

In the above chart we have measured US Ecology's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is US Ecology's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at US Ecology, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 11% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for US Ecology in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 14% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

