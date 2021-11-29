Returns On Capital At Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Unitil (NYSE:UTL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Unitil:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = US$76m ÷ (US$1.5b - US$127m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Unitil has an ROCE of 5.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 4.8%, it's still a low return by itself.

NYSE:UTL Return on Capital Employed November 29th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Unitil's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Unitil's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Unitil. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 5.5% and the business has deployed 46% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, Unitil's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 13% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Unitil (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

