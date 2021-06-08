Returns On Capital At Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Paint A Concerning Picture

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. In light of that, from a first glance at Unifi (NYSE:UFI), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Unifi:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$9.3m ÷ (US$528m - US$101m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Unifi has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 10%.

NYSE:UFI Return on Capital Employed June 8th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Unifi compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From Unifi's ROCE Trend?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Unifi. About five years ago, returns on capital were 9.5%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Unifi to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Unifi's ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. And, the stock has remained flat over the last five years, so investors don't seem too impressed either. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

