Returns On Capital At Textron (NYSE:TXT) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Textron (NYSE:TXT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Textron is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$998m ÷ (US$15b - US$3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Therefore, Textron has an ROCE of 8.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.7%.

NYSE:TXT Return on Capital Employed November 16th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Textron compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Textron.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Textron, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Textron to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

In a nutshell, Textron has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 73% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Textron, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

