Returns On Capital At Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Taylor Devices, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = US$2.5m ÷ (US$49m - US$6.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

So, Taylor Devices has an ROCE of 5.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 10%. NasdaqCM:TAYD Return on Capital Employed September 22nd 2022

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Taylor Devices, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Taylor Devices doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.7% from 8.9% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Taylor Devices' ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Taylor Devices. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 11% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Taylor Devices that we think you should be aware of.

