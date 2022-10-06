Returns On Capital At Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Summit Materials is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = US$255m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$333m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Summit Materials has an ROCE of 6.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 9.4%. NYSE:SUM Return on Capital Employed October 6th 2022

What Does the ROCE Trend For Summit Materials Tell Us?

In terms of Summit Materials' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 6.4% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 28% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Summit Materials has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has declined 18% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

