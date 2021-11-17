Returns On Capital At Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Summit Materials, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$259m ÷ (US$4.2b - US$331m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Summit Materials has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 15%.

NYSE:SUM Return on Capital Employed November 17th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Summit Materials' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Summit Materials here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Summit Materials. The company has employed 55% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Summit Materials' ROCE

Long story short, while Summit Materials has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 77% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Summit Materials does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

