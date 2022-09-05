Returns On Capital At Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So while Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Skyworks Solutions:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$1.5b ÷ (US$8.7b - US$1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Skyworks Solutions has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:SWKS Return on Capital Employed September 5th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Skyworks Solutions compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Skyworks Solutions.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Skyworks Solutions, we didn't gain much confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 30%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Skyworks Solutions' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Skyworks Solutions in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 2.0% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Skyworks Solutions and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.