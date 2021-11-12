Returns On Capital At Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST) Have Stalled

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Sensata Technologies Holding (NYSE:ST), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sensata Technologies Holding:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$641m ÷ (US$8.5b - US$830m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Sensata Technologies Holding has an ROCE of 8.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Sensata Technologies Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Sensata Technologies Holding here for free.

So How Is Sensata Technologies Holding's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Sensata Technologies Holding. The company has consistently earned 8.4% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 36% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, Sensata Technologies Holding has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 64% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

