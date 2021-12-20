Returns On Capital At Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Schweitzer-Mauduit International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$114m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$247m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Schweitzer-Mauduit International has an ROCE of 5.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Forestry industry average of 12%.

NYSE:SWM Return on Capital Employed December 20th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Schweitzer-Mauduit International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Schweitzer-Mauduit International's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Schweitzer-Mauduit International's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 13% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

What We Can Learn From Schweitzer-Mauduit International's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Schweitzer-Mauduit International. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 20% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

One more thing: We've identified 5 warning signs with Schweitzer-Mauduit International (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

