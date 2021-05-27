Returns On Capital At Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Schneider National's (NYSE:SNDR) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Schneider National is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$328m ÷ (US$3.6b - US$667m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Schneider National has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.9% generated by the Transportation industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Schneider National compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Schneider National Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 28% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 11%. Since 11% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Schneider National's ROCE

In the end, Schneider National has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last three years. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

