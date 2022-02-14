Returns On Capital At Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Resources Connection:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$61m ÷ (US$538m - US$99m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to November 2021).

So, Resources Connection has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Professional Services industry.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Resources Connection Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 14% and the business has deployed 46% more capital into its operations. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, Resources Connection has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. In light of this, the stock has only gained 16% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if Resources Connection is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

