Returns On Capital At PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on PetMed Express is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$31m ÷ (US$159m - US$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, PetMed Express has an ROCE of 22%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured PetMed Express' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for PetMed Express.

What Does the ROCE Trend For PetMed Express Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at PetMed Express doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 39%. However it looks like PetMed Express might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On PetMed Express' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by PetMed Express' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 30% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PetMed Express (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

