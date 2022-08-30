Returns On Capital At Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Have Hit The Brakes

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Patterson Companies, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$196m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Therefore, Patterson Companies has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Healthcare industry. NasdaqGS:PDCO Return on Capital Employed August 30th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Patterson Companies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Patterson Companies.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're a bit concerned with the trends, because the business is applying 34% less capital than it was five years ago and returns on that capital have stayed flat. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. You could assume that if this continues, the business will be smaller in a few year time, so probably not a multi-bagger.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 37% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than11% because total capital employed would be higher.The 11% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 37% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Patterson Companies reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Patterson Companies (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

While Patterson Companies isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

