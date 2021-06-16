Returns On Capital At Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Paint A Concerning Picture

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Orion Engineered Carbons, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$79m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$357m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Orion Engineered Carbons has an ROCE of 7.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.1% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

NYSE:OEC Return on Capital Employed June 16th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Orion Engineered Carbons compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Orion Engineered Carbons.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Orion Engineered Carbons Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Orion Engineered Carbons, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.3% from 17% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

Our Take On Orion Engineered Carbons' ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Orion Engineered Carbons have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. Despite the concerning underlying trends, the stock has actually gained 33% over the last five years, so it might be that the investors are expecting the trends to reverse. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

