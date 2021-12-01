Returns On Capital At O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Have Hit The Brakes

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for O-I Glass:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$662m ÷ (US$8.8b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, O-I Glass has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10% average generated by the Packaging industry.

NYSE:OI Return on Capital Employed December 1st 2021

In the above chart we have measured O-I Glass' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at O-I Glass, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at O-I Glass in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On O-I Glass' ROCE

In summary, O-I Glass isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Since the stock has declined 39% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

O-I Glass does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

