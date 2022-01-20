Returns On Capital At Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) Have Stalled

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nielsen Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = US$887m ÷ (US$11b - US$826m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Nielsen Holdings has an ROCE of 8.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 11%.

NYSE:NLSN Return on Capital Employed January 20th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nielsen Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Nielsen Holdings' ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 24% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 8.6%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

What We Can Learn From Nielsen Holdings' ROCE

In summary, Nielsen Holdings isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 44% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Nielsen Holdings (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

