Returns On Capital At NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Have Stalled

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for NetSol Technologies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.044 = US$2.8m ÷ (US$88m - US$26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, NetSol Technologies has an ROCE of 4.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

NasdaqCM:NTWK Return on Capital Employed August 23rd 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating NetSol Technologies' past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for NetSol Technologies' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at NetSol Technologies in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 29% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than4.4% because total capital employed would be higher.The 4.4% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 29% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. With that in mind, just be wary if this ratio increases in the future, because if it gets particularly high, this brings with it some new elements of risk.

Our Take On NetSol Technologies' ROCE

In summary, NetSol Technologies isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 29% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

