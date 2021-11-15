Returns On Capital At National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Have Stalled

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for National Instruments:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$131m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$353m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, National Instruments has an ROCE of 8.8%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.8% average generated by the Electronic industry.

NasdaqGS:NATI Return on Capital Employed November 15th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for National Instruments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for National Instruments.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at National Instruments. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.8% and the business has deployed 22% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, while National Instruments has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 68% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Like most companies, National Instruments does come with some risks, and we've found 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While National Instruments isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.