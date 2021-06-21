Returns On Capital At National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Have Stalled

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for National Fuel Gas:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.08 = US$536m ÷ (US$7.1b - US$403m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, National Fuel Gas has an ROCE of 8.0%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 5.8% generated by the Gas Utilities industry, it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for National Fuel Gas compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For National Fuel Gas Tell Us?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at National Fuel Gas. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.0% and the business has deployed 23% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

As we've seen above, National Fuel Gas' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. And with the stock having returned a mere 9.8% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

