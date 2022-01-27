Returns On Capital At Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Paint A Concerning Picture

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Monro, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = US$103m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$311m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Monro has an ROCE of 6.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 21%.

NasdaqGS:MNRO Return on Capital Employed January 27th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Monro's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Monro here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Monro, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 6.7% from 12% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Monro in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 2.4% over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

While Monro doesn't shine too bright in this respect, it's still worth seeing if the company is trading at attractive prices. You can find that out with our FREE intrinsic value estimation on our platform.

While Monro isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

