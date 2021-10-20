Returns On Capital At MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Have Hit The Brakes

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on MDU Resources Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$579m ÷ (US$8.3b - US$944m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, MDU Resources Group has an ROCE of 7.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Integrated Utilities industry average of 4.6%.

NYSE:MDU Return on Capital Employed October 20th 2021

In the above chart we have measured MDU Resources Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for MDU Resources Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For MDU Resources Group Tell Us?

In terms of MDU Resources Group's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.9% and the business has deployed 29% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while MDU Resources Group has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 41% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for MDU Resources Group you'll probably want to know about.

