Returns On Capital At LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on LyondellBasell Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$35b - US$5.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, LyondellBasell Industries has an ROCE of 7.3%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 7.2%.

NYSE:LYB Return on Capital Employed April 25th 2021

In the above chart we have measured LyondellBasell Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at LyondellBasell Industries, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 7.3% from 33% five years ago. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

In Conclusion...

We're a bit apprehensive about LyondellBasell Industries because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. However the stock has delivered a 58% return to shareholders over the last five years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

On a final note, we've found 4 warning signs for LyondellBasell Industries that we think you should be aware of.

While LyondellBasell Industries isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.