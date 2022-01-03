Returns On Capital At Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Have Hit The Brakes

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Lifeway Foods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$6.1m ÷ (US$70m - US$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Lifeway Foods has an ROCE of 11%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 9.5% generated by the Food industry.

NasdaqGM:LWAY Return on Capital Employed January 3rd 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Lifeway Foods' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Lifeway Foods has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Lifeway Foods, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Lifeway Foods to be a multi-bagger going forward.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Lifeway Foods isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 58% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for Lifeway Foods you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

