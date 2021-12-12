Returns On Capital At LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Have Stalled

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at LeMaitre Vascular's (NASDAQ:LMAT) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on LeMaitre Vascular is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$38m ÷ (US$289m - US$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, LeMaitre Vascular has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.2% generated by the Medical Equipment industry.

NasdaqGM:LMAT Return on Capital Employed December 12th 2021

In the above chart we have measured LeMaitre Vascular's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering LeMaitre Vascular here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 14% and the business has deployed 200% more capital into its operations. Since 14% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that LeMaitre Vascular has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 122% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing LeMaitre Vascular, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

