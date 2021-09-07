Returns On Capital At La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Paint A Concerning Picture

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on La-Z-Boy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$181m ÷ (US$1.8b - US$652m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

Therefore, La-Z-Boy has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Durables industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured La-Z-Boy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is La-Z-Boy's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at La-Z-Boy, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 20%, but since then they've fallen to 16%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, La-Z-Boy's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 36% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for La-Z-Boy in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. Furthermore the stock has climbed 42% over the last five years, it would appear that investors are upbeat about the future. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

