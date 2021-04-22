Returns On Capital At Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Korn Ferry:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = US$154m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$635m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

So, Korn Ferry has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Korn Ferry's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Korn Ferry's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Korn Ferry's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 54% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 6.9%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, Korn Ferry has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 138% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

