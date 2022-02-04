Returns On Capital At Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Koppers Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$143m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$267m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Koppers Holdings has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

NYSE:KOP Return on Capital Employed February 4th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Koppers Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Koppers Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 10% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 70% in that time. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Koppers Holdings' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Koppers Holdings has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 28%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Koppers Holdings does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Koppers Holdings that you might be interested in.

While Koppers Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

