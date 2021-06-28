Returns On Capital At KBR (NYSE:KBR) Have Hit The Brakes

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at KBR (NYSE:KBR) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for KBR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$321m ÷ (US$5.7b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, KBR has an ROCE of 7.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 11%.

NYSE:KBR Return on Capital Employed June 28th 2021

In the above chart we have measured KBR's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering KBR here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at KBR. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 7.5% and the business has deployed 107% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

On a side note, KBR has done well to reduce current liabilities to 25% of total assets over the last five years. This can eliminate some of the risks inherent in the operations because the business has less outstanding obligations to their suppliers and or short-term creditors than they did previously.

In Conclusion...

In summary, KBR has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 216% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you want to continue researching KBR, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

