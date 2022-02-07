Returns On Capital At Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Have Stalled

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Janus International Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = US$100m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$153m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Janus International Group has an ROCE of 10%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Building industry average it falls behind.

NYSE:JBI Return on Capital Employed February 7th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Janus International Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Janus International Group's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. Over the past one year, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 10% and the business has deployed 26% more capital into its operations. Since 10% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Janus International Group has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 25% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Janus International Group that we think you should be aware of.

While Janus International Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

