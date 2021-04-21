Returns On Capital At InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on InterDigital is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$55m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$296m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, InterDigital has an ROCE of 4.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured InterDigital's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is InterDigital's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at InterDigital doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 4.2% from 19% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for InterDigital in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 39% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

