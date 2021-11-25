Returns On Capital At IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating IDACORP (NYSE:IDA), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for IDACORP, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$321m ÷ (US$7.3b - US$343m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, IDACORP has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electric Utilities industry average of 4.5%.

NYSE:IDA Return on Capital Employed November 25th 2021

In the above chart we have measured IDACORP's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for IDACORP's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect IDACORP to be a multi-bagger going forward. On top of that you'll notice that IDACORP has been paying out a large portion (63%) of earnings in the form of dividends to shareholders. If the company is in fact lacking growth opportunities, that's one of the viable alternatives for the money.

Our Take On IDACORP's ROCE

In a nutshell, IDACORP has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 63% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

IDACORP does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for IDACORP that you might be interested in.

While IDACORP may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

