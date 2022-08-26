Returns On Capital At Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Have Stalled

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hostess Brands:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.063 = US$208m ÷ (US$3.5b - US$212m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Hostess Brands has an ROCE of 6.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 10.0%. NasdaqCM:TWNK Return on Capital Employed August 26th 2022

So How Is Hostess Brands' ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Hostess Brands' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Hostess Brands doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

In Conclusion...

We can conclude that in regards to Hostess Brands' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has gained an impressive 77% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

