Returns On Capital At Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Paint A Concerning Picture

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Henry Schein, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$819m ÷ (US$8.4b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Henry Schein has an ROCE of 13%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 12% generated by the Healthcare industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Henry Schein compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Henry Schein Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Henry Schein doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 17% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Henry Schein's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Henry Schein is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. In light of this, the stock has only gained 27% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

