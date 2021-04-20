Returns On Capital At Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Have Stalled

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Healthcare Services Group's (NASDAQ:HCSG) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Healthcare Services Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$117m ÷ (US$785m - US$162m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Healthcare Services Group has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 8.7% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Healthcare Services Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Healthcare Services Group here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Healthcare Services Group Tell Us?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 19% and the business has deployed 62% more capital into its operations. 19% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Healthcare Services Group has consistently earned this amount. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

What We Can Learn From Healthcare Services Group's ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Healthcare Services Group has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 13%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

