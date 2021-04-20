Returns On Capital At Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Paint A Concerning Picture

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Hackett Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$20m ÷ (US$193m - US$43m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2021).

Therefore, Hackett Group has an ROCE of 13%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the IT industry.

NasdaqGS:HCKT Return on Capital Employed April 20th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Hackett Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hackett Group.

So How Is Hackett Group's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Hackett Group's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 21% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Bottom Line On Hackett Group's ROCE

We're a bit apprehensive about Hackett Group because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. In spite of that, the stock has delivered a 25% return to shareholders who held over the last five years. Either way, we aren't huge fans of the current trends and so with that we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

If you want to continue researching Hackett Group, you might be interested to know about the 3 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

While Hackett Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.