Returns On Capital At Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Eversource Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$2.1b ÷ (US$48b - US$4.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Eversource Energy has an ROCE of 4.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 4.5% average generated by the Electric Utilities industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Eversource Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Eversource Energy here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Eversource Energy, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 6.4% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On Eversource Energy's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Eversource Energy in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 88% to shareholders over the last five years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Eversource Energy, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Eversource Energy may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

