Returns On Capital At Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Ever-Glory International Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = US$4.1m ÷ (US$305m - US$167m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Ever-Glory International Group has an ROCE of 3.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Luxury industry average of 15%. NasdaqGM:EVK Return on Capital Employed August 17th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ever-Glory International Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Ever-Glory International Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Ever-Glory International Group doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.0% from 12% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Ever-Glory International Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 55%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

While returns have fallen for Ever-Glory International Group in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 50% in the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

One more thing: We've identified 5 warning signs with Ever-Glory International Group (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them would certainly be useful.

